1,170 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after acquiring an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,929,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after buying an additional 718,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,825,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.90 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

