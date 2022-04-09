1,200 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $12.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $736.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,779. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $750.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $924.94.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.