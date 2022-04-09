1,326 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,837 shares of company stock valued at $207,042,442. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $223.72 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $224.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.23.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

