$136.68 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will report $136.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.84 million to $138.30 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $616.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

SDC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 122,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 168,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 1,275,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $850.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.