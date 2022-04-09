136,068 Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,807,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80,519 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,587 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,065,000.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

