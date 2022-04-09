$14.58 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $13.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $64.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $64.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $69.61 million, with estimates ranging from $66.46 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 146,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,962. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 86.33%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

