1,426 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.71. 239,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -97.35 and a beta of 0.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.