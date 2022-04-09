1,484 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of HD stock traded up $8.36 on Friday, reaching $311.11. 5,741,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.