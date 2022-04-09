16,839 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. 574,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

