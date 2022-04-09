$171.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will post $171.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.60 million and the lowest is $168.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $151.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $730.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.50 million to $737.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $814.57 million, with estimates ranging from $779.70 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,063,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 176,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.