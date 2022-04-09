$177.86 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $177.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $772.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.88 million to $775.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $904.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.05 million to $912.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.27. 120,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,244. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.58. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

