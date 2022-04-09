$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will post $18.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 billion and the highest is $18.39 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.55 billion to $76.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,138,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,223,648. The company has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.