$183.35 Million in Sales Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $183.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.00 million and the highest is $183.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $762.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.90 million to $763.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $828.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.60 million to $829.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.71. 2,311,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

