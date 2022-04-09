$190.67 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) to post sales of $190.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.43 million to $197.77 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $172.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $815.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.77 million to $818.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $883.64 million, with estimates ranging from $871.45 million to $890.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

ALRM stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,348,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.