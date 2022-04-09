$193.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $193.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.70 million and the lowest is $182.42 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $162.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $745.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.00. 219,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.