$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

