209,783 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 209,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.32 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.12%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

