25,725 Shares in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,000,000.

BIOSU stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,595. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

