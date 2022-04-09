$26.15 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $110.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.11 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $122.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

SFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $381.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $65.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.