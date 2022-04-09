2,652 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock remained flat at $$131.87 during trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

