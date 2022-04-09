27,260 Shares in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000.
ENERU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.40.
Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.
