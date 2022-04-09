28,395 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,648,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,616,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $122.70 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

