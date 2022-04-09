291,728 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 291,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.34% of Frontdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,369,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 41.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,019,000 after buying an additional 1,333,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,884,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,215,000 after buying an additional 142,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

