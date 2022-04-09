2,960 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $119.85 and a 52-week high of $139.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.