$30.64 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.88 million to $31.34 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $27.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $125.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $132.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.68 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $152.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 200,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 442.13%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 61,736 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 29.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

