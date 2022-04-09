3,000 Shares in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Separately, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $2,734,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19. Telesat Corp has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

