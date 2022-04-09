34,188 Shares in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

NASDAQ:FATPU remained flat at $$10.10 on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

