3,433 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $335.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.22 and its 200 day moving average is $319.99. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.78 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

