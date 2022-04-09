3,585 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 165,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,384. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

