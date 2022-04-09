3,759 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $11,788,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

