3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

