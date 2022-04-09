4,152 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

