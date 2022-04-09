$42.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will report sales of $42.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $42.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $178.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.93 million to $183.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $197.17 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CATC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,714. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $568.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

