421,771 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 421,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About Albertsons Companies (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.