422 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

