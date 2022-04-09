511 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $171.71. 357,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
