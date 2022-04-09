6 Meridian Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period.

NYSE EDD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.78. 239,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,762. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

