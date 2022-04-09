6 Meridian Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

6 Meridian decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 63.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

MYI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,517. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

