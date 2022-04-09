6 Meridian Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.