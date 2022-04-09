6 Meridian Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:AFB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $15.58.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
