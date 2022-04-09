6 Meridian Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,172,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000.

Shares of EWI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

