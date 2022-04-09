6 Meridian Sells 11,938 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

6 Meridian decreased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,805.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 128.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

NYSE:CEM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,888. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.