$62.47 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to report sales of $62.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $261.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $262.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $291.67 million, with estimates ranging from $282.89 million to $308.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

KORE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

