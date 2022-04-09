$62.47 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to report sales of $62.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $261.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $262.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $291.67 million, with estimates ranging from $282.89 million to $308.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kore Group.
Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).
Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
