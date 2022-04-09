62,998 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $254.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

