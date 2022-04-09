$71.08 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce $71.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.30 million and the lowest is $66.86 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $83.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $309.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.65 million to $320.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $451.31 million, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $546.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

CHRS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 472,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,420. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

