$720.95 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will announce $720.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.00 million and the lowest is $694.90 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,216,166.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,631 shares of company stock valued at $44,374,665 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

