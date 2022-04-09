750,000 Shares in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTSU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

