750,000 Shares in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCTSU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.61.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile (Get Rating)
