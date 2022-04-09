$83.01 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will report sales of $83.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.17 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $90.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $426.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $513.83 million, with estimates ranging from $501.90 million to $522.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. 1,298,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,510 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 218,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

