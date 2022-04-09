$887.62 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $887.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.60 million to $941.30 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.17. 1,550,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.84. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

