$9.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.24 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 128,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

LUNG traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. 276,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,613. The company has a market cap of $960.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

