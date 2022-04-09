$9.76 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will post $9.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $14.42 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 395.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $57.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $61.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.05 million, with estimates ranging from $104.98 million to $166.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,843. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 128,321 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,765. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

